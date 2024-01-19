🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood School Board appointed former member Richard Nardone at Thursday’s meeting to fill the spot made vacant by Robert Derwin, who resigned from the board three weeks after his own appointment after coming under fire for a slew of controversial social media posts.

With all eight board members present, seven voted yes to appoint Nardone, who previously served on the board during the 2022-2023 school year. Only board member Lauren McCurdy voted no.

According to School Board President John Macri, 14 people applied for the appointment.

Nardone was not present at the meeting Thursday, but Board Solicitor John Dean said that he could be sworn in as early as Friday, depending on the weather and the availability of a judge to perform the ceremony.

Derwin resigned on Jan. 3 after the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP a few days earlier brought several of Derwin’s Facebook posts to light in which he described Harris as a “whore,” “Black whore” and “pig.”

Derwin told The Times Leader in a phone interview at the time that he regretted bringing race into the issue and apologized “If I offended” anyone in the Black community, but stood by his “whore” comment, saying the word does not necessarily mean sexual promiscuity.

A video also surfaced of Derwin at a Philadelphia Eagles game where he appears to intoxicated, falls and attempts to kick a woman.

Derwin was originally appointed to the school board on Dec. 14 to fill Randy Swank’s seat, following his resignation and was set to complete Swank’s term until the first Monday of December, 2025.

In the November election, Derwin ran for a seat on the board, but lost by about 400 votes, coming in sixth in a race for five positions.

Before voting to accept his resignation and appoint Nardone, Board Member Marla Campbell addressed Derwin’s posts, which she said she was “personally insulted and offended by.”

“I had no idea he made these comments before I voted him in and I truly feel if I or other board members had known, I feel confident he wouln’t have even come up for a vote,” said Campbell.

Mountain Top resident Dolores Gegaris questioned why exactly no one knew about Derwin’s Facebook posts and called Derwin’s comments “embarrassing,” to which Campbell agreed.

The school board pointed out that while all employees and board members must submit to a background check, there is no check for social media accounts.

The solicitor clarified after the meeting that checking the social media accounts of potential employees would be a “First Amendment issue.”

During voting, McCurdy explained why she decided to vote against Nardone’s appointment.

“I will vote no to Mr. Nardone simply because I believe it would be nice to have a new person with some fresh ideas on the board,” McCurdy stated.

After some back and forth with Macri, who asked McCurdy why she ran for reelection if she thought “new ideas would help,” McCurdy clarified that she doesn’t have a problem with Nardone, but she nevertheless felt that there were other candidates who would “bring a perspective that the board could use.”

Macri stated that all of the candidates were “excellent,” but he personally felt Nardone, being a previous board member, had an “extreme” understanding of the school board going into the school’s budgeting season.

Also at the meeting, in sports, the board appointed several coaches: Andrew Lukashewski (volunteer) for wresting, and Josette Moyer as head JH softball coach at $3,913 and Tracey Sedorovich as JH assistant coach at $3,284.

Several retirements were also approved by the board: including Karen Parker after 15 years, effective March 15, Ellen Keenan, after 15 years, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, and Ellyn Herrington, after 17 years, also effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The next Crestwood School Board meeting will take place Feb. 15 on the secondary campus at 6 p.m.