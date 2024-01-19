🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and his wife Lisa, will host “an event” for Brenda Pugh on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Valenti’s Restaurant in Exeter.

A media alert stated, “A trusted small businesswoman, community leader and proven conservative, Brenda Pugh will make an official announcement on her intentions regarding the 120th Legislative District. More details will be provided Tuesday evening.”

Valenti’s Restaurant is located at 1181 Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, PA 18643. The event will start at 6 p.m., with remarks beginning at 6:15 p.m.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection to the state House of Representatives. Kaufer said he will serve the remainder of his term, which expires Nov. 30, 2024.

Kaufer, 35, a Republican, has served the residents of the 120th District since taking office in 2015.

McDermott also in race

On Jan. 10, Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said she will be circulating nomination petitions to run for state representative in the 120th District.

McDermott took office this month in a second four-year term on Luzerne County Council. She was the top vote-getter in the council race in the Nov. 7 general election, receiving 28,356 votes.

McDermott told the Times Leader that she has long been interested in running for state representative.

The 54-year-old Kingston Township resident has owned McDermott Real Estate Appraisals in Shavertown for 28 years.

A lifelong county resident, McDermott said she has lived primarily in Kingston Township and currently resides in the township home where she was raised.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson and Kingston and the boroughs of Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming and Wyoming.

Candidates interested in appearing on the April 23 primary election ballot can start circulating nomination petitions on Jan. 23.

