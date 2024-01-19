🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An electrical contractor in business for nearly 30 years believes “other entities or parties” may be responsible for a blaze that destroyed the education center at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Jackson Township in 2022.

Michael Dante, owner of Dante Electrical, through his attorney, Jeffrey M. Pollock, of the law office of W. Kelly McWilliams in Philadelphia, responded to a one-count civil negligence suit initiated by the Hillside Farms insurance carrier, Berkley Speciality Insurance, in December.

A fire that destroyed the education center on Feb. 22, 2022, was caused by an arcing event involving an electrical wire due to a misdrive or an overdriven staple used to secure the wire to a wall plate, according to the civil suit filed by Berkley Speciality.

The civil suit claims Dante Electrical installed the electrical service for the education center when it was constructed in 2010.

In response to the civil suit, Dante believes “other entities or parties” he had no authoritative control may have caused the blaze in seeking to have the civil suit dismissed for legal cause and statute of limitations.

Dante previously stated after he installed electrical service in 2010, other contractors in subsequent years added equipment without his involvement.