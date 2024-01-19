🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested Darrel Butler, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, when a large amount of fentanyl, Ecstasy, crack cocaine and powder cocaine were allegedly found during a traffic stop Friday.

Police said the traffic stop occurred on Carey Avenue near Division Street.

During the traffic stop, police allege they found 13 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of Ecstasy, 10 grams of crack cocaine and 10 grams of powder cocaine.

Butler was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving a vehicle with an expired inspection and driving under the influence. Butler was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.