Mary Loughlin speaks to a packed crowd of community supporters on Saturday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center in Kingston.

Dr. Philip Lee, Dr. Akila Venkataraman, Rena Loughlin and Mary Loughlin pose for a photo next to the sign in front of the new Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center in Kingston, which promises to be a ‘hub of support’ for those living with epilepsy.

KINGSTON — A new center promising a “hub of support” for those living with epilepsy celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

The Michael P. Loughlin Epilepsy Community and Resource Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at its brand-new location on Wyoming Avenue and the community showed up in droves to support the center’s mission.

The center, which will serve as the northeast office for the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, is named after Michael Loughlin, a Plymouth native who died in 2022 at the age of 42 after a mosquito bite 20 years prior led to him contracting viral encephalitis and meningitis, leaving Loughlin with epilepsy.

“This was his dream — to have a place where we could all come to and with all of our donations and everyone’s support and love it came true,” said Mary Loughlin, Michael’s mother.

The center, complete with an office space, private consultation room, kitchen and meeting room, will host support groups, educational conferences, webinars and therapeutic activities such as game and movie nights and art and yoga therapy sessions. It hopes to serve the thousands of people living with epilepsy and their families living in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Pike, Wyoming, Wayne and Susquehanna and surrounding counties.

Although the center is aimed towards those living with epilepsy, its resources will be open to the entire community.

“Anyone in the community — especially people and families that are coping with epilepsy — can expect a really warm welcome when they come here,” said Michael’s wife, Rena Loughlin.

“The public can benefit from it as well because we plan to offer seizure recognition first aid training here for the public, EMS workers, law enforcement and school personnel,” she added.

Rena will co-operate the center with Mary, and the pair hope their personal experience with epilepsy will offer support to all those who walk through the doors.

“Mary and I know what it’s like to live with epilepsy, so we know how hard the journey can be. We want people to come and feel like they have people who understand what they’re going through and can give them education and connections so that they don’t feel alone,” Rena said.

According to Rena, epilepsy is extremely common, with one in 26 people developing the disease and one in 10 people having a seizure in their lifetime.

“It’s a really common neurological disorder, and we have a lot of support and resources to help a lot of people. Many people don’t know that we’re here for them, and we want them to get connected to us as soon as they get diagnosed. Please come to us because we can help you through the journey,” she said.

For more information about the group and its mission, visit www.efepa.org.