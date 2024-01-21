🔊 Listen to this

George Toma, a native of Edwardsville, was been in charge of field preparations for the first 57 Super Bowls. This year’s will be the first without him in that role. Here, he displays the three championship rings he was given by the Kansas City Chiefs.

WILKES-BARRE — No matter what teams play in Super Bowl LVIII, it won’t be the same.

That’s because for the first time, Edwardsville’s George Toma will not be there to oversee the preparation of the field.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Following last year’s game, Toma, who will be 95 on Feb. 2, decided he was done.

Nobody was surprised after the NFL gave him perhaps the worst possible send-off.

In a story written by ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss on Feb. 28, 2023, Toma had this to say:

“Me and the league are finished,” Toma said. “They can’t tell me what to do anymore. We’re done.”

The ESPN story goes on to say, “Super Bowl LVII was Toma’s last. He retired after more than 80 years in the groundskeeping business.

“I can’t take it anymore,” said Toma, who said he hasn’t been pleased with how the NFL responded to field issues at Super Bowl sites in the past.

“Toma, the longtime groundskeeper who prepared and then advised the preparation of every Super Bowl field, believes the issues that plagued the field at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, could have been avoided.

“The 94-year-old told ESPN that he believes the field was over-watered in the days leading up to the game. According to Toma, who has been nicknamed The Sodfather, the field was watered the Wednesday morning before the game and promptly rolled into the stadium on the movable tray that housed the grass field for the last time before kickoff four days later.

“Toma contended that the field should’ve been watered in the morning and kept outside to dry before being rolled in.

“A tarp was laid over the field to protect it from the rehearsals for the pregame, halftime and post-game shows,” Toma said, and that led to the field emitting an odor.

“Toma said he was told during the week that the field was starting to decay and rot.

“It had a rotten smell,” he said.

The ESPN story adds, “In a statement the day after the Super Bowl, the NFL said: “The State Farm Stadium field surface met the required standards for the maintenance of natural surfaces, as per NFL policy. The natural grass surface was tested throughout Super Bowl week and was in compliance with all mandatory NFL practices.”

So for the first time, Mr. Toma will not have anything to do with the NFL and its 58th Super Bowl.

And that is a shame.

We all knew this day would come, but not in this manner. Toma deserves much better treatment from and organization and game that he was an integral part of for 57 years.

A roller-coaster of emotion will surely follow. Mr. Toma has always successfully presented a beautiful and safe field for the NFL’s biggest game.

Toma would have it no other way.

A year ago at this time, I talked to Toma as he was heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the SFMA (Sports Field Management Association) annual conference. Toma is one of the founders of SFMA, one of its supporters and he has served and continues to serve as a mentor for many of those in the sports turf industry.

SFMA says in its conference brochure that “Toma continues to emphasize the importance of the entire crew in effective sports turf management. He also has proven that starting from the ground up, it’s possible to achieve your highest goals — if you love what you do and give it your all” — and as Toma always says, “and then some.”

To honor all that Toma has achieved — and that list is extraordinary — and to keep the “and then some” spirit growing and thriving within SFMA, the organization established the George Toma Golden Rake Award — awarded annually to someone who is on that quest to reach their goals.

“The George Toma Golden Rake Award acknowledges the superior performance of a sports turf crew member in ‘on the job’ activities and in community service,” SFMA states.

When we talked last year, Toma remained proud and grateful for having been inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame John Louis Popple Chapter with 13 other deserving local sports notables.

When Toma arrived in town, he was sure to visit Artillery Park, where he got his groundskeeping start, and he was honored by Edwardsville Borough Council.

In his speech at the Hall of Fame dinner, Toma was sure to let the crowd know that even though he has lived in Kansas City since the mid-1950s, Wyoming Valley will always be his home.

Toma has a deep love for “the Valley with a Heart” — and he loves Polish food. He told me he received a package of Polish food for Christmas and he savored every morsel.

I have many memories of George and we’ve have many conversations, but there is one memory that I will never forget.

When he stood in Artillery Park this summer, Toma said, “This is my home. The Valley With A Heart is where I tell everybody I’m from. The people here are like family. If it weren’t for what I learned here at this place, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This will always be my hometown.”

And George Toma will always be the best there ever was in his field.

