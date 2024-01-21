Inaugural Northeast Polar Plunge can help change lives

SCRANTON — For Aaron Keller, fundraising events like next week’s Northeast Polar Plunge opened up doors that he didn’t even know existed.

The 25-year-old Mountain Top native first joined the Special Olympics when he was just eight-years-old. After fracturing his arm on a local soccer team, a neighbor suggested that he try out for the Special Olympics, and he immediately placed roots within the organization that are still strong to this day.

“When he was little and he wanted to be on the soccer team, he just wasn’t quick or coordinated enough. It was tough because he really just wanted to be on a team, and that’s what the Special Olympics gave him,” said Donna Keller, Aaron’s mother.

Keller participated in a number of sports within the Special Olympics, including basketball, long distance walking/ running and track and field. This year, Keller wants to test the waters with swimming.

In 2019, Keller was selected to compete as a distance runner in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi where he returned with a gold and two silver medals.

“This was like a once in a lifetime opportunity. It was definitely an uplifting and supportive environment and I got to meet a lot of new friends,” he said.

According to Aaron’s mother, the friendships that he made both in Abu Dhabi and back home have forever changed him.

“It’s not just about the sports — it’s about so much more. The biggest thing that you see is joy and fun. For so many of the athletes, it’s about the friendships and relationships that are built and we all know everybody benefits from not being isolated — we’re made to be social,” Donna said.

“If you ask almost the majority of the athletes why they do Special Olympics or what’s the best part, they don’t tell you it’s the medals or winning — they tell you it’s the friendships,” she added.

Aside from the bonds he created, Donna said her son has learned vital skills that help him succeed outside the world of sports — even landing him a role with the Northeast Region of Special Olympics as an athlete recruitment retention coordinator in addition to his job as a para-educator as the Crestwood School District.

“Special Olympics became like a bridge for us between the special needs community and the typical community, and Aaron gained social skills and confidence that helped him communicated better — all of these skills transfer over into employment,” she said.

Every element of the Special Olympics — from the equipment to the hotel stays, meals and transportation — is completely covered by the organization and free of cost for athletes. Fundraising events like the Polar Plunge help keep it that way, Donna said.

“Having everything paid for is huge because not every athlete has support systems that can help them out and not every family can afford extracurricular activities, so the Polar Plunge money helps alleviate that stress,” she said.

The Northeast Region invites participants of all ages (plungers under 18 will need a parent or guardian signature) to dip in the frigid waters of the plunge pool atop a snow-covered mountain in support of Special Olympics athletes on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Montage Mountain Resorts.

Check-in and in-person registration for the plunge opens at noon, followed by opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. Plunging will begin at 2 p.m.

Parking and activities are free. Plunging (or being too chicken) costs $50 for adults and $25 for children and college students with a valid ID.

Additionally, anyone can attend as a plunge spectator, free of charge, and enjoy activities at Plunge Town from 12 to 4 p.m. These activities include Plunge Day music, yard game entertainment, fun competitions and “too chicken to plunge” activities complete with yellow feather boas, dancing the chicken dance and watching the plungers.

All money raised from plunges in the Northeast Region will provide the hundreds of athletes in the region with funds for travel, uniform purchases, equipment and more.

To register online or for more information, please visit NortheastPlunge.org.

If you cannot make it in-person to this year’s Northeast Polar Plunge, you can support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania at home by registering as a virtual plunger to take the polar pop. That event asks participants to pop a cold-water balloon over their head and share it on social media before Plunge Day with the hashtag #FreezinForAReason.

Major event sponsors of the 2024 Northeast Polar Plunge currently include Sheetz, Montage Mountain Resorts and Wawa. The Times Leader News Group is a media partner of the first Northeast Polar Plunge along with WNEP-TV Channel 16, LAMAR Advertising and local Audacy radio stations.