Steve Kondrad, President of the Plymouth Historical Society, is seen in mining gear in this photo provided by the society. Kondrad died suddenly at home on Thursday. He was 67.

PLYMOUTH — Stephen A. Kondrad’s passion for his hometown was obvious to Georgetta Potoski the first time she met him at a meeting of the Plymouth Historical Society.

“I just remember thinking, ‘this is our next president,’” Potoski, the society’s chair and former president said Saturday.

She was right.

Kondrad, who served as the society’s president for about a decade, died suddenly at his home on Thursday. He was 67. His full obituary appears on page 5A of today’s edition.

“I’m reeling still,” Potoski said. “He will be dearly missed.”

According to his obituary, Kondrad also was guardian of the Avondale Mine Site Memorial Garden, Plymouth Township, where he was responsible for security of the site, ensuring safety for those who visited, and leading group tours of visiting historians. For many years he also served as vice president of the Shawnee Cemetery Association and was closely aligned with the preservation of that organization.

“It was a privilege to work with Steve, and learn from him over the years,” said Kathleen Smith, Regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “His commitment and dedication to the community of Plymouth was evident in everything he did. The loss of this wonderful man will be felt for a long time.”

Born in Plymouth, Kondrad was a 1973 graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and the Westside Vocational Technical automotive adult program. Prior to his retirement, he had been self employed as an auto mechanic for many years.

When he spoke about the importance of local history — notably the tragic 1869 Avondale Mine Disaster, it was not an abstract concept but something Kondrad and his family felt deeply. His wife, Mary Beth McMonigal Kondrad, was descended from its victims.

“Preserving the history and heritage of our anthracite coal miners is of utmost importance,” Kondrad said during a 2019 ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the disaster that killed 110 men and boys — the single highest number of lives lost in an anthracite mine disaster in American history.

“The sacrifices they made, working long hours in extremely dangerous working conditions, to provide for their families should never be forgotten,” Kondrad said during the ceremony.

Likewise, the Kondrads were among those dedicated volunteers who did much to ensure that those buried at the historic Shawnee Cemetery, including many veterans and their own ancestors, would be remembered and their resting place lovingly maintained.

Kondrad’s desire to see veterans honored and remembered, and his knowledge of Plymouth history, frequently came together in his work in the community and at the Plymouth Historical Society.

In 2022 he spoke to the Times Leader about a treasured new acquisition: A 45-star U.S. Flag that belonged to a veterans’ group named for Julius B. Weil, a Plymouth man killed in the Spanish-American War of 1898. That story came out of a conversation struck up while reporters were visiting the society’s museum for a story researching damage to the community during the 1972 Agnes flood.

It reflected the man who will be mourned by many here.

“If you had an idea, he supported it,” Potoski said. “If he had an idea, we supported it.”

“He was such a cooperative person and had a way of getting along with everyone,” she added.