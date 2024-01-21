🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Crews are currently battling a fire on North Empire Street.

Officials on the scene say four homes are involved in the general alarm fire.

There has been a preliminary and secondary search of the homes according to officials, but they would not comment on if anything was found durning those searches or how many people have been affected by the blaze.

Fire officials told reporters around 2:30 p.m. that there are those in the area without power as PPL Electric turned off a grid in order for fire fighters to perform an ariel ladder operation.

Since the fire is still active, officials do not yet have a timeframe for when that power will be restored to residents.

City police and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.