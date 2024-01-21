🔊 Listen to this

Every town should have a guy like Steve Kondrad to keep track of their hometown’s history.

Plymouth has lost its go-to historical guy.

Stephen A. Kondrad, 67, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 18.

His loss is great — to family, friends, to the Plymouth Historical Society and to all Plymouth people.

As everyone knows, Plymouth is the center of the universe — and we will continue to perpetuate that myth until somebody proves us wrong.

But more importantly is that Plymouth residents and natives will always believe that possible misstatement of fact because we all love and cherish Old Shawnee.

Steve Kondrad sure did.

Anytime I had a question about Plymouth’s history, I called Steve. If he didn’t know the answer immediately — which was rare — he would tell me he would do some research and get back to me.

And he always did get back to me.

Steve was Plymouth’s personal Google search. He had knowledge and he had a passion for finding answers to questions because he loved finding the answers. Steve had a genuine, sincere passion for everything Plymouth.

His obituary states that Steve served as president of the Plymouth Historical Society for several years and had a deep love for history.

He was guardian of the Avondale Mine Site Memorial Garden, Plymouth Township. He was responsible for procuring security of the site, ensuring safety for those who visited and leading group tours of visiting historians.

Under his generous and unselfish leadership, the Plymouth Historical Society has increased its exposure and its involvement in the local community.

For many years, Steve served as vice president of the Shawnee Cemetery Association and was closely aligned with its preservation.

“His presence both in the community and with the organizations he served with will be dearly missed,” the obituary under-stated.

The obit described Steve as “a kind and devoted man who enjoyed all animals and could often be found feeding both wild and domestic animals around him.”

The Plymouth Historical Society is a real gem for Plymouth.

“We’re the best-kept secret in Plymouth,” Kondrad once told me.

Located in the former Welsh Presbyterian Church on Gaylord Avenue, the society maintains two floors of artifacts, memorabilia and records, open to the public two days a week and by appointment.

A Times Leader story talked about many of the displays at the Historical Society.

Here you can learn about Plymouth natives such as Arthur James, who served as Pennsylvania’s governor from 1939 to 1943, and Mary Davis Clewell, who helped with the Manhattan Project during World War II.

Clewell’s uniform from the Women’s Army Corps is on display, worn by one of the historical society’s many mannequins.

Other figures help demonstrate old-time chores, including the work of a cobbler, a miner and a woman weaving a rag rug at a loom.

Fashion-oriented mannequins show off a Civil War-style dress with a hoop skirt and a flapper-style dress from the 1920s that Kondrad’s wife, Mary Beth, accessorized with a sparkly headpiece.

Yet another figure wears a floral print dress, set off with white “go-go boots” to represent the early 196os.

That last mannequin is a tribute to union organizer Mary Harris “Mother” Jones, who visited Plymouth during a widespread anthracite strike in 1902.

For testimony as to just how dangerous anthracite mining was, museum visitors can pick up an account of the 1869 Avondale Mine Disaster, printed in the style of a 19th-century newspaper.

The disaster was a fire that sucked the oxygen out of the Avondale Colliery in nearby Plymouth Township and claimed 110 lives, making it the single worst accident in the anthracite industry.

The story gives details about bodies being brought to the surface, some with foam at their mouths or a “face bloody and discolored.”

“The disaster might not have killed so many men and boys if the mine had more than one exit,” Kondrad said.

While mining was a primary employer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the museum’s artifacts offer a glimpse into other occupations, too, ranging from two bicycles crafted by a Plymouth manufacturer to a piece of raw silk from the Atwater Throwing Co. that used to employ a large workforce in the textile industry.

And, if a Plymouth resident had been plagued by boils or carbuncles during the early 1900s, Historical Society Chair Georgetta Potoski pointed out, that person may well have tried some bear grease salve made in Plymouth by Albert G. Groblewski & Co.

The historical society also has birth and baptismal records, cemetery records and old mine company employment applications that can be helpful to genealogists.

“We hear from a lot of people who have moved away from the area,” said Kondrad. “They’ve left, but their hearts are still here in Plymouth.”

This was Steve Kondrad’s passion. He loved every conversation he ever had about Plymouth history. He thirsted to learn more and to make sure all Plymouth people had the opportunity to learn all they could about their town.

Thank you Steve Kondrad for all you did. Thank you for dedicating much of your life to uncovering and preserving Plymouth Borough’s history.

Rest in peace.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.