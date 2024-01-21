🔊 Listen to this

Rielly Fennie, 7, of Dunmore, shoots baskets in the bleachers of Holy Cross High School in Dunmore during a fundraiser for Matthew Mursch.

Joseph Larosa, 31, of East Mountain, performs magic tricks at the Mission for Matthew event in Dunmore on Sunday.

Matthew Mursch, 12, pose with his mother Lynn in the gym of Holy Cross High School in Dunmore on Sunday.

Carol Demas, of Throop, looks over items for raffle at the Mission for Matthew fundraiser at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore on Sunday.

A Mission for Matthew fundraiser was held at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore on Sunday.

DUNMORE — Matthew Mursch spent Sunday afternoon playing basketball with his friends at a local gym.

But, for the six-grader, who has battled a serious heart disease since birth, the chance for an afternoon out was a rare and much appreciated chance to simply have fun.

The basketball activity was part of a fundraiser entitled “Mission for Matthew,” which brought out more than 400 people to Holy Cross High School to raise money for Matthew and his family, who are now making frequent trips to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Lynn Mursch, Matthew’s mother, explained that in addition to a heart problem that required extensive surgery for Matthew during the first three years of his life, Matthew was also diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease in February of 2020.

Now the family makes regular trips to CHOP for treatment and infusions. For a family of five, with only one working parent, the trips and treatment are a challenge.

Looking back

Matthew and Lynn Mursch remember finding out that their son had a serious heart condition before he was born.

At 18 weeks gestation, the couple went to the doctor, hoping to find out the gender of their son. But, instead they got a serious diagnosis of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome

“We were terrified,” the couple said. “But when we went down to Children’s Hospital and we had a plan of action, we started to feel better.”

There was one thing that medical personnel warned the couple not to do — Google the condition. Instead, the family held on to their faith and love for family to bolster them during tough times.

Matthew Mursch underwent his first surgery when he was just 5 days old and again when he was 3 months old.

His final surgery, at 3 years old, was a bit different because he was aware of what was going on, his parents said.

Gratitude for community

Matthew attends St. Mary of Mount Carmel School in Dunmore virtually.

His parents pointed out that the school has made special accommodations for their son because of his illness.

But, in addition to family and friends, the entire community has shown up to offer support for the family, when they heard that there was a need.

One man walked into the event, handed cash to the senior Matthew and then gave him a hug, with tears in his eyes.

“We didn’t know him before now,” the couple said.

Randy Mursch, Matthew’s grandfather, said in addition to raising money, the event also raised the spirits of the family.

“We feel the love and support of the community,” he said. “And, that’s the most important thing.”

Jenna Urban and Kristen Lalli, parents of Matthew’s classmates, said the school and community didn’t hesitate to help, when they found out there was a need.

The event included food, music, gym time, a magician and a basket raffle.

Matthew has two brothers: Owen, 7 and James, 8.

Those who would like to contribute to Mission for Matthew or who would like to follow his journey, can go to the website missionformatthew.com.