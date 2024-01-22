🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City firefighters continued to find hot spots Monday nearly 24 hours after a massive blaze destroyed three houses and severely damaged a fourth residence on North Empire Street.

City Fire Chief Jay Delaney said Monday three houses needed to be razed due to extensive damage from Sunday’s fire.

A heavy excavator was brought in late Sunday and demolished what remained of 41 N. Empire St.

A residence at 39 N. Empire St. was torn down Monday as 43 N. Empire St. will be demolished later today.

Delaney said the city fire inspector is continuing the investigation into the cause of the blaze that damaged the four homes.

City firefighters were assisted by fire departments from Kingston/Forty Fort, Hanover Township and Avoca in battling the blaze Sunday.

Three people were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries Sunday.

At least 12 people were displaced from the four houses.