HUNLOCK CREEK — Treasurer Stacey Garrity on Monday said the services provided by Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center are life-changing for their clients, and she said she was inspired to see the impact of what they do first-hand.

Garrity and state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, visited the Serendipity Therapeutic Riding Center in Hunlock Creek to celebrate the PA ABLE Savings Program surpassing $100 million in assets.

PA ABLE — Achieving a Better Life Experience — accounts are a tax-free way for Pennsylvanians with disabilities, and their families, to save without affecting eligibility for important benefits.

“Joining Sen. Baker, a true champion for people with disabilities, and Brighter Journeys, another organization that does amazing work, was a perfect way to celebrate the incredible success of PA ABLE,” Garrity said. “I encourage everyone who has a family member or friend with a disability to look into what PA ABLE can do for them.”

Sarah Matusick, Serendipity’s founder and executive director, led the tour of the riding center, which provides vocational skills for those with disabilities through building relationships with resident horses.

Lisa Urbanski, founder and president of Brighter Journeys, a local nonprofit that helps families with individuals that have special needs and is inclusive of all disabilities, also joined the celebration.

Officials said Brighter Journeys provides words of comfort, direction to resources and tangible support, such as grants to participate at Serendipity.

States were authorized to create ABLE programs with the passage of federal ABLE legislation in 2014. PA ABLE was enacted in 2016 with leadership from Sen. Baker — the first PA ABLE account was opened the following year. Since then, the program has grown to more than 8,400 accounts with more than $110 million saved.

“Crossing the $100 million investment threshold is testament to the importance the ABLE program has for so many Pennsylvania families,” Baker said. “This is a very positive example of the good that can result when officials from both parties come together to develop practical and sensible solutions to the real problems and challenges residents face in our communities every day.”

Matusick added, “We are humbled and honored to host Sen. Baker and Treasurer Garrity at our farm to celebrate the growth and success of PA ABLE.”

Urbanski agreed, saying that it was an honor to join Treasurer Garrity and Sen. Baker at Serendipity to celebrate PA ABLE’s $100 million milestone.

“Brighter Journeys is always excited to help the programs at Serendipity,” Urbanski said. “The smiles on the faces of their clients is proof that our sponsorships through our grant program are helping them make strides in their daily lives.”

Garrity emphasized the broad, bipartisan support that ABLE has always enjoyed and highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania played a key role in creating it.

“Something we should all be proud of is the fact that ABLE has strong — and very bipartisan roots — right here in Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, championed the federal ABLE law, which was signed into law in December 2014. And Sen. Baker and former Rep. Bernie O’Neill, both Republicans, championed PA ABLE, which was signed into law in April 2016.”

Sen. Casey, D-Scranton, said that for years, millions of people with disabilities in this country were barred from saving for the future, which meant many people couldn’t save for a home, purchase needed assistive technology, or save for an accessible car.

“That is why I worked to create ABLE, to knock down a barrier that people with disabilities face as they work to improve their lives,” Casey said. “Nine years later, the program has become a lifeline for thousands of people with disabilities across the nation, with $100 million saved in Pennsylvania alone. I am grateful to everyone who worked to make this program a reality, and proud of what we’ve accomplished for Pennsylvanians and Americans with disabilities.”

The first PA ABLE accounts were opened in April 2017. Since then, Pennsylvanians have contributed $133.7 million to PA ABLE accounts. More than $37.6 million has been withdrawn for disability-related expenses, like groceries, rent, healthcare, transportation, and longer-term expenses including education and assistive technology.

In 2023 alone, PA ABLE account owners contributed $32.5 million, while $11.9 million was withdrawn — and 1,817 Pennsylvanians opened new PA ABLE accounts.

Shaun M. Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), said the ABLE program is an important tool to promote financial empowerment and community inclusion for people with disabilities.

“The growth of this program has a tangible positive impact on peoples’ lives, and Treasurer Garrity’s leadership on this topic in Pennsylvania and nationally is greatly appreciated,” Snyder said.

PA ABLE offers seven different savings and investment options, including a checking account. PA ABLE account owners can contribute up to $18,000 per year. Contributions can be deducted on PA state income taxes, and PA ABLE account owners pay no federal or state income tax on account growth when used for qualified withdrawals.

PA ABLE is the largest program in the 19-member National ABLE Alliance, accounting for more than 25% of total Alliance assets.

