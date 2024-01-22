🔊 Listen to this

Philadelphia Councilman-at-Large Jim Harrity, right, talks with Abide Coffee Shop co-owners Dan and Austin Shission. Across the table are Matt Bickert, CFO/Vice President of Finance at the Chamber; Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Mayor George Brown.

WILKES-BARRE — Philadelphia Councilman-at-Large Jim Harrity on Monday said his city has been hard hit in recent years with many small businesses either shutting down or relocating.

Harrity said he heard about Wilkes-Barre’s successful Spark Grant Program and he wanted to see its success first-hand.

So Harrity was in the downtown Monday to meet with Mayor George Brown and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. CFO/ Vice President of Finance at the Chamber, Matt Bickert, also attended the meeting/tour.

Harrity said he came away impressed.

“We really need to get businesses back in the city and the neighborhoods,” Harrity said. “I’m here to learn about the Spark program with the hope of starting something similar in Philadelphia.”

Brown and Griffin-Boylan told Harrity that the Spark program has helped more than 90 new businesses open and survive since it began in 2021.

“We’ve budgeted $1 million in the program,” Brown said. “And we just added another $100,000.”

One of those recipients, Abide Coffee Shop, located at West Market and Franklin streets, hosted Harrity and the local officials to see how the program has worked.

Owner Dan Shission and his son, Austin, raved about the program and they explained how it has not only helped the business grow, but expand.

“We started with one employee and we now have 15 working here,” Shission said. “The City and the Chamber have been great. Our coffee shop is a community place where people can meet, talk, work, relax. We aren’t your workplace or your home — we offer you space and a welcoming environment.”

Shission said Abide now has a community meeting room and they host meetings and other events, such as crochet/knitting classes, arts and craft displays, trivia contests, comedy shows and more. He said Abide has been profitable since the first day he opened it. Shission, a retired accountant and a pastor, said homeless people can expect a free coffee and food. College students also get significant discounts.

Harrity said he was blown away by what he was seeing and hearing.

“Mom and Pop stores are the life’s blood of the community,” Harrity said. “And this place is just great. The Spark program offered you a hand up and now you are returning the favor with people in need in the community.”

Harrity said the pandemic and the opioid crisis drove many businesses out of Philadelphia. He said retail theft caused many businesses to close their doors.

“We now see a lot of young people running around with nothing to do,” Harrity said. “I like this model. This is good stuff.”

“We were so pleased to welcome Councilman Harrity and his Chief of Staff Joel Volcy to the City of Wilkes-Barre to discuss the Spark new business grant program and how this can potentially be replicated in other communities such as Philadelphia,” said Griffin-Boylan. “This innovative new program was critical to new business growth in our city post-pandemic. It is wonderful to see 90 businesses successfully having received funding through the program to help in their first years rent or mortgage, as well as aligning them with additional resources so they can be successful in our community well into the future.”

After visiting Abide, the group went to Rickey’s Barber Shop on North Main Street.

“I intend to return with a few of my colleagues on council,” Harrity said. “It’s one thing to hear about the program — it’s another thing to be here and see what’s going on. Our retail businesses have been decimated. We need a program like this.”

While the officials were meeting, several tables were occupied by customers talking or working on laptops.

“Abide reminds me of Central Perk on the TV show Friends,” Brown said. “This is really a great place for the downtown community.”

About the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program was launched in 2021 to generate economic development activity in the region by facilitating the growth of new companies and relocation of existing businesses to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Spark Wilkes-Barre was a grant program available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, or relocating businesses that can be used toward rent in year-one of a lease at an approved location within the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as reimbursable parking fees.

The program is now closed but the city and the Chamber are seeking funding to restart the program.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.