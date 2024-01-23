🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – A jewelry store owner who apparently took the law into his own hands when he fired multiple shots at thieves outside the Wyoming Valley Mall pleaded guilty to an endangerment charge in Luzerne County Court.

Michael Anthony Caruso, 28, of West Pittston, was scheduled for trial this week but opted to plead guilty to one count of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Prosecutors withdrew four other counts of reckless endangerment and a single count of disorderly conduct against Caruso, who was represented by Attorney Mark W. Bufalino.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records alleged Caruso fired five rounds from a Glock 9mm at thieves in the parking lot outside JC Penney and Royal House Buffet on Feb. 24, 2023.

Caruso chased the thieves who reportedly had stolen items from his store inside the mall before the shooting, court records say.

Township police along with the Pennsylvania State Police, Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County detectives responded to the mall for an “active shooter.”

A township police sergeant was the first on scene as Caruso held his hands in the air admitting he was the shooter and had a firearm in his pocket, court records say.

A witness in the parking lot told police, according to court records, she was sitting inside her vehicle when she heard gunshots, and saw Caruso firing a handgun at another man.

Police said the parking lot at the time of the shooting was “clearly congested.” A parked vehicle was struck by a bullet, police reported.

Another witness claimed she saw a man run out of the mall being chased by the gunman, identified as Caruso, who she heard yell, “I will shoot you,” before firing shots, court records say.

Police at the time said the thieves sped away in a burgundy colored Cadillac.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Caruso remains free on bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 7.