WILKES-BARRE — A father who overdosed on heroin while his two toddlers ran naked outside his apartment in Hanover Township pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court to endangering his children.

Adam Edward Gaydos, 38, last known address as Wyoming Street, was charged when Hanover Township police responded to a report two children, ages 2 and 4, were running outside naked on Oct. 20, 2022, according to court records.

A neighbor found the two children running around outside without adult supervision, court records say.

The eldest child told the neighbor their father was sleeping inside.

A neighbor entered the apartment finding Gaydos on stairs with a hypodermic needle behind his right ear and a puncture wound on one of his hands, court records say.

Gaydos was found by police inside his apartment.

During an interview with police, Gaydos claimed he bought five bags of heroin and believed there was fentanyl in the bags causing him to overdose, court records say.

Gaydos pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Gaydos remains free on bail and is scheduled to be sentenced March 7.