🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — A man died Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly shot his longtime girlfriend inside a residence on East Union Street Monday night.

Nanticoke police responded to a reported domestic dispute at 389 E. Union St., where they found Carrie Boneforte, 43, deceased and Scott Richards, 48, injured from gunshot wounds just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a search warrant for the residence.

Boneforte was pronounced dead at the scene while Richards was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he died Tuesday.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews stated she was not releasing information regarding the incident.

Police in Nanticoke are treating the incident as a murder-suicide.

Boneforte in December 2014 filed a petition for a protection-from abuse order against Richards.

Boneforte wrote in the PFA petition she was talking with Richards about ending their relationship when Richards threatened to harm himself. She further claimed she was going to relocate from the East Union Street residence and worried about Richards’ mental health.

The PFA was granted and expired May 5, 2015.