🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who was injured almost two weeks ago in a Scranton shooting, has been released from a local hospital to begin his recovery.

Gilmartin was escorted from Geisinger Community Medical Center Tuesday morning surrounded by his family and dozens of his fellow Scranton police officers. With his hand raised high, Gilmartin returned their salute.

He was transferred to a rehab unit in Philadelphia.

“Law enforcement first responders in general we are a very tight community, and we support each other through thick and thin,” stated Detective Michael Fueshko, Vice President, EB Jermyn Lodge 2 Fraternal Order of Police Scranton.

A Luzerne County native who grew up in the Pittston area, Gilmartin is a 2008 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School. He graduated from the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010. He has worked as a police officer in Ashley, Wilkes-Barre Township and Pittston Township, and joined SPD in 2015.

There has been a huge show of support from area police departments, state police, Scranton Fire Department, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, the Lackawanna County District Attorney, and other public officials.

“We’re truly humbled and incredibly grateful for the support we’ve got for Kyle to help Kyle through this tragedy,” Fueshko added.

The gunfire erupted on Jan. 11, around 4:30 a.m. near North Main Avenue and Swetland Street. Officers were tracking down reports of prior shootings in the city that night.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Aiden Deininger “ambushed” the officers, who arrived in an unmarked police cruiser. He fired five shots into the cruiser.

Gilmartin was sitting in the front passenger seat and was struck twice in the head.

Two other officers in that cruiser were not injured. One of those officers, Sergeant Detective Joe Lafferty, who was in the driver’s seat, returned fire hitting Deininger.

Investigators have said since day one this shooting is gang-related.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell says the investigation is ongoing and a juvenile could face charges in connection with the shooting.