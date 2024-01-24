🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During a quiet city council work session on Tuesday, Mayor George Brown drew attention to the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department’s efforts to extinguish a blaze that left 17 residents homeless and three injured.

The multi-structure fire engulfed nearly four structures on North Empire Street on Sunday, prompting aid from the Hanover Township, Kingston/Forty Fort and Avoca Fire Departments.

After battling the flames for hours, three of the structures were forced to be demolished.

According to Brown, the quick action taken by the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department and the other three departments helped to ensure the outcome wasn’t worse.

“This was an extremely dangerous and fast moving fire that could have been far worse if it wasn’t for the Wilkes-Barre Fire and EMS departments and the mutual aid partners for their professional response,” Brown said.

Council chairman Bill Barrett offered his gratitude for the first responders, noting the challenge they faced with the close proximity of the buildings.

“We know the neighborhood there has houses that are two or three feet apart and you can barely walk between them, and they really did a fantastic job. We’re very fortunate that there were no serious injuries and I think it’s in large part due to everybody working together,” Barrett said.

The fire came just days after three new firefighter/EMTs were sworn into the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, and Barrett gave credit to Brown and his administration for ensuring the city’s emergency services are fully staffed.

“Your support of the fire department is recognized — keeping it staffed and I know our equipment is all up to date and we had the best equipment there that we possibly could,” he said.

In August, the South Fire Station opened with a brand-new $350,000 ambulance, which Brown said helped crews during Sunday’s fire.

“We opened that station earlier this year and because of that we’re able to put another piece of equipment into service which actually helped us save one of the buildings,” Brown said.

“The benefits of keeping South Station open are more than financial — it’s life saving,” he added.

Wilkes U. aids Kirby Park sewer project

Brown also asked council to vote in favor of an agenda item that authorizes awarding a contract of up to $90,000 for the Kirby Park Sewer Remediation Project which will replace two pumps that are currently not working correctly.

According to Brown, the sewer system is shared with Wilkes University’s football field, and the school has opted to chip in for the project.

“We met with Wilkes and we explained that we believe that we should share the cost of this and they said they were happy to do so,” Brown said, noting that Wilkes University will take on 60 percent of the bill plus 75 percent of a yearly sewer fee on the sewer line.

“That will save the city quite a bit of money,” Brown said

“Wilkes stepped up. They get a lot of criticism from people, but they do a lot of good things,” he added.

Council will vote on the agenda item during Thursday’s voting session, along with:

• Proclaiming the month of April 2024 as “Fair Housing Month”, in which the city will encourage its citizens and organizations to celebrate diversity and value the harmonious communities of neighbors to support the goal of equal opportunities for all people.

• Reappointing Vaughn Koter to the Housing Authority of the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes-Barre City Council regular session will begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall.