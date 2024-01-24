🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews in a news release stated autopsies were not performed on what police in Nanticoke called a murder-suicide Monday night.

Scott Richards, 48, died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fatally shot his longtime girlfriend, Carrie Boneforte, 43, inside their shared residence at 389 E. Union St.

Nanticoke police responded to the residence just before 8:30 p.m. where they found Boneforte deceased in a bedroom and Richards alive but having difficulty breathing in another bedroom, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Richards was transported to Geisinger where he died.

Matthews ruled the cause of death for Boneforte to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner a homicide, while Richards’ cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and manner listed as a suicide.

A gofundme campaign was initiated by a friend of the family for memorial costs.