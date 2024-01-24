🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury convicted a Wilkes-Barre man of endangering an infant by standing on a porch roof and extending the baby over the roof’s edge during a domestic disturbance in January 2023.

The jury deliberated for less than 70 minutes convicted Tasheem D. Christian, 29, of Hanover Street, of endangering the welfare of a child following a one-day trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Christian after responding to a domestic disturbance at his residence on Jan. 10, 2023.

A woman told police an argument erupted about dinner when Christian picked up the baby while holding a knife, according to court records.

When the first officer arrived at the Hanover Street residence, the officer encountered Christian standing on the porch roof near the edge and holding the baby outstretched from his body over the threshold of the roof, court records say.

Christian crawled through a window when the officer arrived.

Sklarosky scheduled Christian to be sentenced March 7. Christian remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted.

Attorney Nathan Hartman from the Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office represented Christian.