WILKES-BARRE — A South Korean national whose birthdate became the reason he was granted a new sentencing hearing for the 1992 execution murder of a 17-year-old boy in Hazleton has filed another appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Todd Rae Tarselli, whose birthday is listed on court records as Nov. 14, 1973, through his attorney, William J. Watt III of Pittston, is seeking a reduction of his recently imposed sentence of 52 1/2 years to life in prison by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Tarselli pled guilty to killing his friend, Mark Bunchalk, during a robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Jan. 23, 1992. Bunchalk was an assistant manager at the restaurant.

Tarselli was originally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in addition to 10 to 20 years in prison for the robbery and five years for illegally possessing a weapon, a .22-caliber rifle.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in July 2021, had concerns about Tarselli’s age because he was born in South Korea, which calculated ages differently than in the United States. The Superior Court noted Koreans considered a newborn’s age “1” at birth, while in the United States a child turns 1 after the first year of life.

Based on Tarselli’s questionable birthday, a 2012 ruling by the United States Supreme Court declared mandatory sentences of life without parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders, resulting in the Pennsylvania Superior Court awarding Tarselli a new sentencing hearing.

In August 2023, Vough presided over two hearings, which included Tarselli apologizing to Bunchalk’s family.

Vough re-sentenced Tarselli to 40 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, and left unchanged the separate sentences for the robbery and firearm offense, equalling a total sentence of 52 1/2 years to life. Tarselli was given credit for 31 years, six months and 16 days time served.

Watt recently filed a motion to modify Tarselli’s sentence imposed by Vough in August 2023, listing Tarselli’s birth year as 1975, saying the average life expectancy of an inmate born in 1975 is 68.7 years.

Watt further argued in his motion Tarselli’s life expectancy while being incarcerated would be less than 60 years, calling Vough’s sentence a “de facto” life sentence.

Vough denied to modify Tarselli’s sentence, resulting in Tarselli, through Watt, filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court last week.