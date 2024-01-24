🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As a small business owner, wife, mother, and trusted volunteer in our community, Brenda Pugh said she will always put the residents of the 120th District first as their State Representative.

“In Harrisburg and here at home, no one will fight harder for our communities, taxpayers, and our conservative values,” Pugh said. “I pledge to always fight for the best interests of Luzerne County families and taxpayers.”

On Tuesday, Pugh made it official — she announced her bid for the 120th District State House seat currently held by Rep. Aaron Kaufer, who announced last week that he is not seeking reelection. His term expires at the end of 2024.

Calling herself a successful businesswoman, proven conservative, and trusted community leader, Pugh said with the support of her family, friends, and neighbors, she will compete for the Republican nomination in the April 23 Primary Election.

Pugh, 57 of Shavertown, kicked off her campaign at an event hosted by Lisa Sanguedolce and her husband, District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce, at Valenti’s Restaurant in Exeter.

On Kaufer’s announcement that he will not seek reelection, Pugh said, “Rep. Aaron Kaufer is a true public servant and community leader. For the last 10 years, he has dedicated his life to serving the people of Luzerne County. Whether during my time as President of The Back Mountain Chamber, Chairman of Luzerne County Fair, or running our small business, I have valued the opportunity to work closely with Rep. Kaufer to help improve the lives of Luzerne County families and help local job providers to succeed. I wish Representative Kaufer and his family well as they transition into the next chapter of his career.”

Born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Pugh said she learned the value of hard work, attention to detail, and the importance of listening to others. She said she comes from humble roots. As a teenager, she said she worked as a waitress at the former Mark II Family Restaurant in Dallas.

Today, as Chief Executive Officer at AMP Global Strategies, Pugh said that under her leadership, AMP continues to grow into an International Company, while creating family sustaining jobs right here in Luzerne County. Under her direction, Pugh said AMP has become a leader in providing high tech telecommunications. AMP also provides cutting edge technology that helps keep students, employees and first responders safer in schools, universities, and on the job.

“As a wife and mother, I know there is nothing more important than the safety of our families and loved ones,” Pugh said. “One of my top priorities will be to support first responders who keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe.”

Pugh has been Chairman of the Luzerne County Fair for 11 years.

“If given the honor to serve, I will use my proven experience and conservative values to implement commonsense policies to help create good paying jobs for Luzerne County workers,” Pugh said. “I will work to hold the line on taxes to enable taxpayers to keep more of their money. We must reform state government to make it work for our families. I will support public safety initiatives and will back our police and first responders who keep our communities safe. I believe we need to eliminate the current school property tax system and replace it with one that is more fair to seniors and working families while properly funding our schools. Other states make this work for homeowners and their school systems. I pledge to get to work on this complex issue on day one.”

Pugh and her husband, Alan, a former police officer, volunteer fire chief and regional EMA coordinator, have three married children and are the grandparents of five grandchildren.

“I grew up in a strong, hardworking household where faith, family, and community were very important,” Pugh said. “I am committed to helping provide a safe, high-quality education for our children that is focused on reading, writing, arithmetic, and technology — not political agendas. We need to teach young people how to think, not what to think. As State Representative, I will use my extensive background and knowledge to advocate for commonsense solutions to the challenges we face, and I am committed to being a strong voice for our families and neighbors living in the 120th District.”

McDermott, Musto also in race

On Jan. 10, Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said she will be circulating nomination petitions to run for state representative in the 120th District.

McDermott, 54, took office this month in a second four-year term on Luzerne County Council. She was the top vote-getter in the council race in the Nov. 7 general election, receiving 28,356 votes.

Patrick Musto, a Dallas resident and school board member, has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 120th Legislative District seat.

Fern Leard, a Democrat from Dallas Township, has also announced that she will run for Kaufer’s seat again. Kaufer defeated Leard in the 2022 general election with 66% of the vote.

The Pennsylvania primary is Tuesday, April 23.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson and Kingston and the boroughs of Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming and Wyoming.

Candidates interested in appearing on the April 23 primary election ballot can start circulating nomination petitions on Jan. 23.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.