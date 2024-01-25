🔊 Listen to this

Dave McCormick, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Wednesday speaks at the Bagel Bar, Pierce Street, Kingston.

KINGSTON — Dave McCormick on Wednesday said he has three main issues he feels need to be addressed and if he’s is elected to the U.S. Senate, he promises to see that they are.

McCormick, 58, is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and a chance to defeat three-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton.

At a meet-and-greet event at the Bagel Bar on Pierce Street, McCormick detailed his priorities and then took a few questions as the 2024 campaign begins to heat up.

“If people are happy with sky-high inflation, wide-open borders and record crime in our cities, then they should vote for Bob Casey,” McCormick said. “But in Pennsylvania, the most consequential state in the country, we have the most inconsequential senator in Bob Casey.”

This is McCormick’s second run for the Senate in Pennsylvania — he was defeated for the Republican nomination in 2022 by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who went on to lose to Democrat Sen. John Fetterman.

McCormick candidly pointed out that there is a strong need for leadership in Congress. He said he can provide the leadership that is needed.

“There are two economies in this country — the Wall Street economy which benefits a small percentage of people who are very rich, and the real economy where most people in this country struggle to pay their bills, to put food on the table, to make their car and house payments,” McCormick said. “Many Americans are far worse off today than they were four years ago.”

McCormick said he and his wife, Dina, live in Pittsburgh and they also have a home in Bloomsburg. He said he’s a 7th generation Pennsylvanian, a West Point graduate, a combat veteran (82nd Airborne) and Bronze Star recipient. He and Dina have six daughters.

McCormick said he will continue to travel throughout Pennsylvania to hear from voters on their concerns about the direction of the country and what’s going on in their areas, as well as share why he is running to represent the people of Pennsylvania in Washington.

McCormick called Casey “a career politician and a rubber stamp for Joe Biden’s failed agenda who votes with the president 98% of the time.”

“In his 17 years in office, Casey hasn’t sponsored a single piece of major legislation that has become law,” McCormick said. “I will be a leader who isn’t afraid to shake up Washington to not only restore the American dream, but also to rekindle the American spirit.”

McCormick and his wife visited Israel after Christmas and he said he came away with a better understanding of what has been going on the war-torn region.

“We saw the bullet holes in the walls of people’s homes,” McCormick said. “We met with people who told us horrific stories. It was beyond belief. We saw what pure evil has done and that evil must be destroyed. America must support Israel.”

McCormick also said he would support help for Ukraine as long as he could see where the money is going.

McCormick criticised Casey, Biden and Democrats in Congress regarding the Israel-Hamas war, saying that the U.S. hasn’t backed Israel enough since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, introduced McCormick. Also in the Bagel Bar were Brenda Pugh, who is running for Kaufer’s seat in the 120th Legislative District, and her campaign manager, Hal Flack.

