🔊 Listen to this

COURTDALE — A Larksville woman was charged with stealing her paramour’s vehicle that was recovered outside a Courtdale residence on Wednesday.

Kelsy Marie Letteer, 24, of Railroad Street, took a 2010 Audi without the owner’s permission from Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, and drove to a residence on Center Street, Courdale, to meet with an acquaintance who lives in a shed behind the house, according to court records.

Police in Courtdale found the Audi with a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana on the front seat, court records say.

Letteer was arraigned on charges of theft filed by Wilkes-Barre police for allegedly stealing the Audi and by Courtdale police with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letteer was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 total bail.