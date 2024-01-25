🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, who claimed he was unlawfully arrested and prosecuted by Kingston police nearly three years ago.

Harris, 44, in his lawsuit filed by Danville attorney Vicki Piontek, alleged he was unlawfully arrested when Kingston police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked on a residential street in Pringle on Sept. 13, 2019.

Kingston police provides police services for Pringle Borough.

Police arrested Harris after detecting an odor of marijuana emitting from his Mercedes-Benz. During the encounter, police alleged Harris initially denied to identify himself and attempted to roll up his car window on an officer’s arm.

A sandwich bag containing marijuana was allegedly found in Harris’ vehicle.

A Luzerne County jury following a trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough in September 2021, acquitted Harris on charges of obstructing justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris filed his federal civil lawsuit in September 2021, alleging malicious prosecution.

In a 29 page opinion filed last Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion ruled in favor of Kingston police in dismissing Harris’ lawsuit.

Mannion ruled Kingston police had probable cause to arrest Harris on the charges and Harris’ constitutional rights were not violated in dismissing the civil lawsuit.