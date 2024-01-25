🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre say they are searching for Julio Rivera-Lopez, 24, on allegations he assaulted a woman he blamed for giving him a sexually transmitted disease.

State police in a news release say the woman was driving south on Interstate 81 in Wilkes-Barre Township when Rivera-Lopez woke up in pain in his genitals on Monday.

Rivera-Lopez allegedly blamed the woman for giving him a sexually transmitted disease and proceeded to punch the woman multiple times in the head.

The woman escaped when she stopped at a store in Nuangola as Rivera-Lopez sped away in the vehicle, described as a 1999 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rivera-Lopez, of Coal Township, is asked to call the police department in the jurisdiction he is spotted.