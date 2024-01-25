🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Police in Plains Township say a suspect wanted for burglary in Louisiana was captured while investigating a domestic disturbance at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility on Wednesday.

Police responded to the hospital just before 12:30 p.m. and encountered Christopher Perez, 26, of Dupont.

A records check revealed Perez is wanted by the Ouachita Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana on charges of burglary, police reported.

Perez was arraigned as a fugitive of justice by District Judge Donald Whittaker and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31 before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.