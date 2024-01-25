🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — A Lake Township man surrendered Thursday on an arrest warrant charging him with delivering fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a man in 2021.

William John “Selena” Milligan, 28, of Loyalville Outlet Road, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with drug delivery resulting in death and reckless endangerment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Milligan on Dec. 21.

Milligan surrendered at the office of District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township where he was arraigned and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Milligan identifies himself as a woman and uses the name “Selena Leyc.”

As previously reported by the Times Leader with information from the criminal complaint:

Emergency medical technicians responded to Milligan’s residence for a man, Kodiak Solomon, who Milligan identified as her boyfriend had overdosed on Dec. 24, 2021.

EMTs administered Narcan but Solomon was deceased. An autopsy revealed Solomon died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Empty packets consisted with packaging heroin and fentanyl were allegedly found in garbage inside the residence.

Milligan initially denied knowing anything about the packets and claimed Solomon had stolen Xanax pills from his mother’s house, the complaint says.

When Solomon overdosed, Milligan told state police investigators he placed bags of ice on Solomon because he heard it is a “good thing to do when someone is overdosing,” according to the complaint.

State police investigators in the complaint say Milligan recorded Solomon overdosing to show Solomon later “what he looked like when he was overdosing.”

Investigators allege Milligan’s phone revealed the video showed Solomon was unresponsive at 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021. On the video, Milligan is heard saying, “just to show it is 12:23, this is what I am dealing with again,” as the video depicted Milligan pushing on Solomon’s chest.

Milligan’s phone also showed messages as Milligan communicated with others about buying and selling drugs. One message revealed Milligan sent the message, “I love my fet (fentanyl),” the complaint says.