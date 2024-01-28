🔊 Listen to this

The following are recent Luzerne County restaurant inspection reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. According to the agency: “Any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”

The information is taken from the inspection database at www.eatsafepa.com. Postal addresses used here are as listed on the state’s website and may not correspond to the municipalities in which facilities are physically located.

Dollar General, 2460 Memorial Hwy., Dallas: Opening inspection, in compliance.

El Macuto Mini Market, 172 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed 3 gallons of 1% milk with an expiration date of 1/5/24 offered for sale. All milk products were removed from sales and disposed of during this inspection. Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment. No calibrated metal or digital thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food, cold and hot, are not available or readily accessible. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Elks Club No. 200, 635 E. Broad St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed a light build up of static dust and grease on the exhaust hood.

Hanover Corner Inc., 21 Main Road, Hanover: Opening inspection, in compliance. Violations: 90 days to secure certification.

Just Fred Custom Catering, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Norm’s Pizza & Eatery, 275 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre. Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Food dispensing utensil (dipping cup) in wing sauces stored in the sauce not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Portioned PC cups of blue cheese held at 70 °f, on the counter, rather than 41°F or below as required. Sanitizer concentration level is too high for glass washing machine in bar area over 200ppm. food contact surface, throughout the facility observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch (fry station, area around fryers-walls and floor — Sicilian pizza station, cooler and freezer doors, splash guard on dough mixer).

North Penn Manor, 240 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Rare bacon were stored above ready to eat foods (milk) in the reach in cooler. Commercially processed food was only heated to 134 °F before being placed in the steam table for holding. Observed OJ concentrate frozen food sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. (Must be thawed under refrigeration.) Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in * area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor (Plastic flatware, gloves). Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid PDA Food Employee Certification in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Kitchen manger will need to obtain a managers food safety certification course within 90 days.

Two Italian Guys, 1 W. Diamond Ave., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Weis Markets No. 156, 70 Village Shopping Center, Duryea: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Exterior surfaces of ice machine observed with build-up of black residue. Observed 5-10 old rodent droppings in the deli and seafood area floors.

Alle’s Chocolate Shoppe, 900 Rutter Ave., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Prepackaged chocolate coated food items are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Prepackaged chocolate coated foods are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement.

Angel’s Restaurant and Bar, 695 Alter St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food dispensing utensil in bulk sugar, rice, and flour observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice. Scoop was removed. Beef and peppers and braised pork riblets were held between 103*F and 106*F in the steam table, rather than 135°F or above as required. In a discussion with the person in charge, it was determined that the food was cooked and placed in the steam table 1 hour and 20 minutes ago. Both pans of food were reheated to 165*F and placed back in the steam table. Deeper pans and lids are to be used moving forward to assure the food products are kept at 135*F or higher during hot hold as required. Food facility does not have available chlorine bleach sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A few chlorine test strips were provided to person in charge as a temporary corrective action until new chlorine test strips are obtained. Mechanical ware washing equipment (3 bay sink) had a greasy buildup observed inside. Observed food employee using manual warewashing sink as a handwashing sink. Discussed with the staff and PIC that 3 bay sinks are for warewashing only. Hand washing is designated to the handwash sink only. Non-food contact surfaces (interior surfaces of Bain marie and exterior and interior surfaces of the standing reach-in cooler) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of old food debris, grime and soil. Old food residue, pots, pans, and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. All dirty cooking equipment was removed from hand wash sink and placed in the 3 bay sink as required during this inspection. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep/kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Hand wash sign was provided at the time of this inspection

Chester Street Elementary School, 110 Chester St., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Five Below, Inc. No. 130: 491 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Hazle Park Quality Meats, 260 Washington Ave., Hazle Twp.: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: uarts of reduced fat milk was offered for sale with an expiration date of 1/8/24. Both milk items were removed from sales and disposed of at the time of this inspection. repackaged ham salad, potato salad and Turkey sandwiches are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Prepackaged ham salad, potato salad and Turkey sandwiches are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. Observed frost/ice build up on the ceiling and area near the compressor in the walk-in freezer.

Keystone Job Corps Dining Hall, 235 Foothills Dr., Drums: Regular inspection, in compliance.

La Cueva Restaurant, 666 Alter St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food Employees observed working with exposed foods with fingernail polish and / or artificial fingernails. Cooked rice was held 94*F in a hot hold unit rather than 135F or above as required. Rice was observed sitting in a hot hold unit, but hot hold unit was turned off. Rice was discarded during this inspection. Cut lime wedges are held at room temperature in a bowl on the counter by the cash register at 62*F rather than 41°F or below as required. Limes were discarded. Observed a heavy build up of static dust on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Observed black mold on the walls in the walk-in cooler. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.

Leggio’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1092 Rt. 315, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed common bowl in bulk yeast ingredients. Observed common bowl inside the ice machine being used a scoop. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Reviewed proper procedures with PIC. Observed drawer under the prep table with the meat slicer with build-up of debris. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. New certificate will be forwarded to this inspector. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed water leaking from the drain pipe under the 3 bay sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Observed insecticide not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility. Chemical was discarded at time of inspection.

Marianacci’s Restaurant, 252 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: The label on the tomato sauce does not advise the consumer to keep the product refrigerated or a use by date. The person in charge dated the product with a manufactured date and use by date. She stated that she will begin placing this information on all product from here forward.

Subway No. 23606, 344 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Tarone’s Market, 813 N. Alter St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed cases of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Dana Street School, 50 Dana St., Forty Fort: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Good Shepherd Academy, 316 Maple Ave., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. A fresh bottle of sanitizer was applied, and the residual sanitizer then tested at 50 ppm.

Jireh Tropical Smoothies & Grill, 264 East End Center, Wilkes-Barre: Follow-up inspection, in compliance.

Rite Aid No. 1632, 20 S. RIver St., Plains: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Third Avenue Elementary School, 131 Third Ave., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance.

West Side Career & Technical School, 75 Evans St., Pringle Borough, Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Active Day of Plains, 1122 Highway 315 Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Dollar General No. 15817, 309 North Hunter Hwy., Drums: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed 4 gallons of 1% milk offered for sale with an expiration date of 1/4/24. All milk items were removed from sales and disposed of at the time of this inspection. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible in the grab and go cooler that offers pre-packaged salsa and assorted TCS salads.

Juniors of Plains, 639 Main St., Plains: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food facility is offering for sale, gummies containing THC, an unapproved additive. Prepackaged cheeseburgers from TT’s Tasty Treats not labeled properly with the ingredient statement. Prepackaged hot dogs from TT’s Tasty Treats not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Prepackaged hot dogs from TT’s Tasty Treats not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. Observed build-up of dust on the fan guards of walk-in cooler. Floor under milk slides in walk-in cooler observed with build-up of old milk residue and is in need of cleaning. Handwashing sinks and toilets are not being cleaned as often as necessary in the restrooms to keep them clean.

Pizza Bella, 980 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food employees observed making pizza, not wearing a beard cover. A beard cover was applied during this inspection. Observed plastic soufflé’ cups used to dispense wing sauce, stored in Cambro pans of wing sauce, inside the Bain Marie. Staff was educated and the soufflé cups were discarded and replaced with a handled utensil.

State Street Elementary, E State St., Larksville: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Wyoming Valley West Middle School, 201 Chester St., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Many floor tiles throughout the food prep, servings lines, and dining areas are cracked, broken, or with pieces missing. There are multiple divots in the flooring (approx. 0.25 to 0.5 inches deep) with tile missing. The floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable and is in need of repair/replacement.

Wyoming Valley West Middle School, 150 Wadham St., Plymouth: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Many floor tiles throughout the food prep, servings lines, and dining areas are cracked, broken, or with pieces missing. There are multiple divots in the flooring (approx. 0.25 to 0.5 inches deep) with tile missing. The floor is no longer smooth and easily cleanable and is in need of repair/replacement.

Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 19 W. Broad St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Beef sticks and egg rolls in the Bain Maire cooler unit stored open with no covering. All food items were covered at the time of this inspection. Food dispensing utensil in bulk corn starch observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food dispensing utensil in bulk corn starch observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food dispensing utensil in bulk corn starch observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food dispensing utensil in bulk corn starch observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Giant Food Store No. 6081, 70 S. Locust St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Coconut donuts which contains tree nut allergens, were stored above non-allergen food products in the Bakery. Coconut donuts were lowered to the bottom shelf to prevent possible cross contact of allergens to non-allergen food products. No tongs or tissues available at the muffin customer self-service grab and go unit in the bakery. Tissues were placed at unit for customers.

Hisso Susi @ Giant No. 81, 70 S> Locust St., Hazleton: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Proper hand washing before glove donning was discussed.

Jersey Mike’s, 65 Dallas Shopping Center, Dallas: Opening inspection, in compliance.

Outback Steakhouse No. 3923, 547 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Salem Elementary School, 810 E. 10th St., Berwick: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Village Tavern, 3719 Main Road, Hunlock Creek: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The owner was contacted, and she called for a repairman to come service the machine. The owner has agreed to use of the 2- bay sink with a detergent /sanitizer combination to wash and sanitize equipment until the dish machine is repaired and the residual sanitizer is 50 ppm.

Weis Markets No. 161, 5 N. River St., Plains: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Observed food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed spilled/broken packages of frozen vegetables on the bottom shelf in the frozen vegetable section of the store.