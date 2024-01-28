🔊 Listen to this

Fern Leard, Luzerne County Democratic Party Executive Committee member, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 120th House Legislative District.

Leard spent years in the financial sector before the birth of her twin boys when she transitioned into healthcare and began to advocate for stronger healthcare legislation.

She spent a decade working in the field while she learned the intricacies of the political process as she fought for the passage of a bill that would improve the quality of Medicare and help millions of Americans. That bill passed Congress in 2022 with huge bipartisan support.

Additionally, Leard spends her time working alongside various nonprofits to help the homeless population as well as low-income and working families combat food insecurity.

She knows first-hand the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck and what it’s like to be hungry while working more than one job. She went from homeless to homeowner in 5 years and as hard as she worked to make that happen, she didn’t do it without community support.

Leard said she knows the struggle, the system, and has the proven ability to work with everyone to accomplish real change.

“It’s time to stop sending people to Harrisburg to provide solutions to problems they’ve never had,” Leard said.

Leard unsuccessfully ran for the seat against Kaufer in 2022.

Leard said she will continue to dedicate herself to our communities and use her real-life experience to get things done.

For more information, visit — www.voterfern4pa.com.

