🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Dollar General has announced that its store at 2460 Memorial Highway in Dallas is now open.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Dallas store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

Simonsen said Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Dallas community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

Dollar General stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.

In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Dallas location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

Simonsen said DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Simonsen said the addition of the Dallas store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit — www.dgliteracy.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.