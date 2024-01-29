🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former student at Wilkes University could face up to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple child sex related offenses in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

Rafael Santiago, 24, of Hellertown, Northampton County, was initially charged by Dallas Township police in August 2021, after having sexual relations with a then 13-year-old girl.

The investigation and a search of Santiago’s cellular phone uncovered more victims in Dallas Township, Kingston Township, Hanover Township and Monroe County, including a saved “friends list” of alleged victims, according to court records.

Detectives in Dallas Township alleged in court records Santiago solicited and sent lewd pictures from his victims.

Santiago, through his attorney, Mark Hinrichs, entered into a plea agreement with Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski during a status hearing before Judge David W. Lupas.

In total, Santiago had 10 separate criminal cases representing 10 different victims.

Detectives in court records say Santiago used social media, specifically SnapChat, to find, prey and groom girls.

Santiago pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful contact with minors, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of corruption of minors and one count of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Lupas accepted the plea agreement that involves an agreed upon sentence of 14 to 28 years in state prison and lifetime registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Santiago was a student at the university when he was initially arrested by Dallas Township police in August 2021.

Santiago remains jailed without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced April 29.