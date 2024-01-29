🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was involved in not one, but two, vehicle crashes at Coal Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard as city police arrested him on evidence of drugged driving Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Scott Nekrasz, 32, of Wood Street, provided a credit card as his driver’s license and claimed his vehicle insurance carrier was “Blue Cross/Blue Shield,” according to court records.

Police in court records say Nekrasz appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and submitted to a blood test.

Two children in Nekrasz’s vehicle were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, for minor injuries.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a four vehicle crash at Coal Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Two children were sitting on a curb with one of the children bleeding from his face.

The children were in Nekrasz’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

Nekrasz told police he struck the rear bumper of a vehicle and after talking to the driver, they agreed no damage was done to either vehicle and proceeded to leave.

As Nekrasz got back into his vehicle, the vehicle he bumper struck moved to another lane as Nekrasz struck the rear of another vehicle causing the four vehicle crash, court records say.

Police in court records say Nekrasz displayed pinpoint eyes and spoke with slurred and lethargic speech.

When asked to provide his driver’s license, Nekrasz produced a credit card and claimed Blue Cross/Blue Shield was his vehicle insurance carrier, according to court records.

Nekrasz was arraigned by District Judge Joseph J. Carmody of West Pittston on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $7,500 bail.