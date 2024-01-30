🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth Borough charged a Pittston teenager, 16, as an adult on allegations he stabbed an 11-year-old boy while stealing a radio control car on Monday.

Alphonse Bartiromo, of Spring Court, and another 11-year-old boy stole a radio control car and its controller from two juvenile boys, both 11, on Bridge Street, according to court records.

When one of the boys demanded the radio car and controller back, Bartiromo brandished a knife and stabbed the boy in the hand, court records say.

Bartiromo and the 11-year-old boy were later arrested when they were found exiting a store.

During a pat down search, police in court records say they found two knives and a bag of suspected marijuana in Bartiromo’s pockets, court records say.

Bartiromo was arraigned as an adult by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough late Monday night on two counts each of robbery and simple assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, theft, possessing instruments of crime, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct. Bartiromo was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two 11-year-old boys were playing with a radio control car on Bridge Street when they were approached by two males at about 6 p.m.

One of the men asked to drive the radio control car.

As the controller was turned over, the two 11-year-old boy realized their radio control car and controller were being stolen.

One of the 11-year-old boys approached asking for the controller to be returned and was threatened by one of the suspects, identified as Bartiromo, with a knife saying, “back away or you’re going to get hurt with this,” the complain says.

The boy reached for the controller and was stabbed in the hand allegedly by Bartiromo.

The two boys ran home and called 911.

Police later spotted Bartiromo and the 11-year-old boy with him near a store in Plymouth after the alleged stabbing.

Police in the complaint say Bartiromo matched the description of the person who stabbed the 11-year-old boy.