WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown on Tuesday announced that the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact the “Code Blue” designation, due to severe cold temperatures, for the evenings of Friday, Feb. 2, Saturday, Feb. 3, and Sunday, Feb. 4.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission’s Blue Emergency Shelter, 90 East Union St., Wilkes-Barre.

During Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests’ arrival between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The city will assist with the administration of the program by making the determination of when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a Code Blue.

A Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts windchill temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more.

The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795, Ext. 404, or by sending an email to — [email protected].

