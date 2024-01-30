🔊 Listen to this

A Luzerne County prison inmate recently was wrongly released after he was mistaken for his half-brother, who also had been lodged at the facility, officials confirmed.

According to a communication the administration sent to county council Tuesday and other information:

Inmate Drake Partington, 21, posted $75,000 bail on Jan. 26 in an assault case.

His half-brother, 30-year-old Billy Partington, also was lodged at the prison with a projected release date in November 2024.

When records notified central control, the wrong inmate — Billy — was brought to records to be processed for release.

He never corrected officials on their mistake, and continued as if he were Drake.

Billy signed the records for release and even signed out his half-brother’s personal effects. Billy said he lost his ID, and prison staff looked up a photograph of Drake in the prison record system, but did not detect that the person before them was not Drake.

Later, the inmate who should have been released — Drake — questioned officials as to why he was still being held.

The problem was then discovered, and Drake was released.

A temporary felony was entered into the criminal records database for Billy. Police were notified and are actively pursuing Billy for arrest and return to the prison. As of Tuesday afternoon, Billy had not been apprehended by law enforcement. He faces charges related to his escape.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the matter is in the hands of law enforcement, and an internal investigation is underway.

“Once those investigations are completed, I will provide more specific information. I want to respect law enforcement’s investigation,” Crocamo said.

Drake was in the Luzerne County Prison in connection with a Jan. 23 assault case in Hanover Township.

Billy, who was incarcerated in a drug paraphernalia case, is being charged with escape as police stated he knowingly misrepresented himself to gain release from prison.

