WILKES-BARRE — Two counts of simple assault were withdrawn against James Paul Drake Shumoski, 37, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Monday.
State police at Shickshinny charged Shumoski with punching an 11-year-old girl and slamming the girl’s mother onto the floor at a residence on Chestnut Street, Nescopeck, on Dec. 11.
State police withdrew the charges against Shumoski.
— Ed Lewis