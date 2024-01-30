🔊 Listen to this

An early morning blaze in Pittston has rendered a home uninhabitable due to extensive damage, fire officials said.

An early morning blaze in Pittston has rendered a home uninhabitable due to extensive damage, fire officials said.

PITTSTON — An early morning blaze in the city has rendered a home uninhabitable due to extensive damage, fire officials said.

The Pittston City fire chief told our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU) that their department was called to a home on Mill Street around 6:15 a.m.

Officials believe the fire started in the front upstairs gaming room and it is believed to be electrical in nature.

Firefighters said they extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

The Pittston fire chief told 28/22 News that seven people lived inside the home and were all outside when first responders arrived. No one was injured.

A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.