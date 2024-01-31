🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Appliances and a television stolen during a burglary of a Dallas Township residence were recovered from a storage unit in Hanover Township where they were being sold.

Jerome James Sharr, 33, of Blackman Street, posted a stove for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by the daughter of the Dallas Township homeowner who reported her house had been ransacked on Jan. 29, according to court records.

When the daughter went to a storage unit on Sans Souci Parkway to inspect the appliance, she discovered the serial number on the stove matched the one stolen from her mother’s Dallas Township home, court records say.

Police in Dallas Township arrived at the storage unit and discovered other appliances and a television reported stolen from the house.

Sharr was arrested by Hanover Township police on a single count of receiving stolen property. He was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

A stove is listed for sale among other items by Sharr on Facebook Marketplace.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported her house on Glendalough Road had been burglarized and a refrigerator, a stove, microwave, a television and a table were stolen. She provided police with pictures, receipts including model and serial numbers of the stolen items.

The woman’s daughter discovered the stove for sale on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to inspect the appliance.

When she arrived at the storage unit in Hanover Township, the daughter learned the stove matched the serial number along with other items stolen from her mother’s house.

The appliances and television were taken to the Hanover Township Police Department.