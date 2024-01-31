🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Got tired of waiting.

An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility awaiting a judge’s decision on a petition for parole used his incarcerated brother’s identity to be released on bail on Jan. 26, according to court records.

After three days of unlawful freedom, Billy Partington, 30, was apprehended by Wilkes-Barre police on Wednesday.

Billy Partington was charged with escape when he was inadvertently moved to the county prison’s booking area to be released on bail.

Only the bail was for Billy Partington’s brother, Drake Partington, 21, who was jailed Jan. 24 when he was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threat charges for allegedly stabbing a man in the Hanover Village apartment complex in Hanover Township.

Court records say Billy Partington misrepresented himself and never corrected corrections’ officers when his picture was compared to his brother during the release procedure.

Billy Partington was re-sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to 72 hours to one-year on Nov. 7 that involved a probation violation on a drug paraphernalia charge, court records say.

Sklarosky also sentenced Billy Partington to six months probation on another drug paraphernalia conviction.

Without using a lawyer, Billy Partington filed a petition for parole on Nov. 30, but his petition was not ruled upon by Sklarosky, court records show.

Drake Partington was jailed after he was arrested by Hanover Township police on allegations he stabbed a man during a fight inside the apartment of his ex-girlfriend in Hanover Village.

District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township arraigned Partington on the assault and terroristic threat charges and jailed him for lack of $75,000 bail on Jan. 24.

When bail was posted for Drake Partington, Billy Partington allegedly represented that he was Drake.