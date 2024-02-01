🔊 Listen to this

State Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, on Wednesday sent letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro and Attorney General Michelle Henry urging them to take all available steps to support and aid Texas’s Operation Lone Star — Texas’ ongoing efforts to secure the southern border in the wake of federal obstruction of their efforts.

The letters were co-signed by more than 40 other Republican members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The letters say, in part:

“Since 2021, the number of migrants who have unlawfully crossed our southern border is greater than the individual populations of 38 states. In December of 2023 alone, that number was more than 300,000 people — itself enough to be the second-largest city in Pennsylvania.

“The scale of this influx has overwhelmed many border towns and strained the resources of Texas itself. When just a small fraction of these migrants were transported to major ‘sanctuary’ cities in other parts of the country, local officials there quickly recognized the harms of these immense numbers, with New York Mayor Eric Adams saying the migrants would ‘destroy New York City.’

“Predictably, the surge in unlawful migration has, in fact, played a significant role in several developing crises throughout the United States and this Commonwealth, including the rise in both drug addiction and violent crime.

“In 2023, the number of overdose deaths exceeded 112,000 in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this figure marks the highest 12-month overdose death total in history. A 2021 report published by the Department of Justice noted that 64% of all federal arrests in 2018 involved non-U.S. citizens, although they represented only 7% of the total United States’ population at that time.”

The letters continue to note why supporting Texas is important to Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s participation in Texas’ initiative will not only aid in managing the border crisis, but also strengthen our state’s reputation as a proactive contributor to addressing major national concerns and enhancing the safety and well-being of our own communities.

“Consequently, I urge you to send much-needed personnel and resources to combat the historic rise in illegal immigration in Texas. Pennsylvania must stand in support of Texas as it seeks to secure the border for the benefit of all Americans.”

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, and Rep. Dane Watro, R-Kline Township, also signed the letters.

