MOUNTAIN TOP — The Estates at Blue Ridge residential development recently received approval from Dorrance Township supervisors.

That action means work can get underway for what the developer has described as the “icebreaker” for his company’s master plan, which includes a planned residential development (PRD) around Blue Ridge Trail golf course.

The Estates at Blue Ridge, with its large, wooded lots, will be located on an approximately 78-acre parcel located at the intersection of Stairville and Blytheburn roads. The developer is The Preserve at Blue Ridge LLC.

Robert Tamburro, managing member of The Preserve at Blue Ridge LLC., said the development will offer 22 wooded building sites ranging from 2.5 to 4.96 acres. The larger lots are intended for homes with a minimum size for a two-story home of 3,000 square feet or a ranch home of 2,200 square feet.

“This is a fruition of my father’s vision,” said Tamburro. “It’s exciting.”

His father, Robert Tambur, is the owner of the nearby Blue Ridge Trail golf course. Tamburro explained that his father’s vision when he bought the property in early 2000s was to expand Blue Ridge Trail golf course to additional nine holes and develop the rest for residential properties.

The parcel that will be developed into The Estates at Blue Ridge, Tamburro related, originally was phase five of the five-phase planned residential development (PRD) proposed for land owned by The Preserve at Blue Ridge that surrounds the golf course. The fifth phase was removed from the PRD plan which was in litigation with Dorrance Township for several years. The developer eventually was successful in court but has not begun work on the PRD.

“We feel great about this,” Tamburro said of the township’s approval. “We are grateful it was approved. We feel good that the first phase of our master plan is moving forward.”

Tamburro described The Estates at Blue Ridge as the “icebreaker for the rest of the development.”

“It’s the logical place to start,” he explained. “It’s less complex. It’s single-family homes on spacious lots. And it’s an opportunity to test the marketplace.”

Tamburro said his company looks forward to working with Dorrance Township as the project moves forward.

The well-known developer noted The Estates at Blue Ridge will offer many amenities for prospective builders. He pointed out that the development, with its large, wooded lots offers a natural, private setting. At the same time, it has nearby access to Interstate 81 and is close to Blue Ridge Trail golf course. Additionally, Tamburro noted, the development is located within the Crestwood School District which offers high-quality education for families looking for a good school district for their children.

The development will have underground utilizes and homes will be connected to the Mountain Top Area Joint Sanitary sewer system, he said.

It is anticipated that work on the project’s infrastructure will begin during the coming spring/summer. Lots in The Estates at Blue Ridge will be offered through Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group with Dave Hourigan the marketing agent. Hourigan said lot owners will be able to choose their own home builders.