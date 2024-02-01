Abide Coffeehouse welcomes record crowd for Taylor Swift trivia night

Trivia host Tony Price (left corner, purple shirt), goes over the rules of Taylor Swift trivia with a packed house at Abide Coffeehouse in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE — There was not a single seat empty at Abide Coffeehouse on Wednesday as Swifties gathered to test their knowledge of Taylor Swift at the cafe’s weekly trivia night.

Co-owner Dan Shission said that the cafe hosted trivia nights for popular TV shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and even NEPA trivia in the past, but Taylor Swift proved to be the most popular topic yet.

“When people saw Taylor Swift trivia, when we posted about it a month and a half ago, they’ve been calling the store, messaging the store, wanting to know what time to get here,” Shission said.

Swift’s insane popularity was evident in the line of fans that wrapped around the cash register, nearly pushing outside. Trivia was supposed to start at 6 p.m., but with the size of the crowd, it wasn’t until a half hour later that the game finally began. About a dozen people were left standing and trivia host Tony Price had completely run out of pens.

The game lasted three rounds and people were able to play individually or as a team, and those who got the most questions right were awarded prizes like gift cards for Abide and vouchers for free drinks.

Abide even had Taylor Swift themed pastries, courtesy of Front Porch Bakeshop in Wyoming, as well as a lilac-colored Taylor Swift-themed latte called ‘Speak Now,’ named after her third album.

Amy Rome, 57, of Dallas, and Kyley Henry, 32, of Mountain Top, thankfully arrived quite early and secured a table near the wall. To pass the time they made friendship bracelets, something that Swifties began doing during her Eras Tour this past summer, where they made and exchanged bracelets with each other.

Henry and Rome have been to quite a few Taylor Swift-themed trivia nights around the area and came in third place when Susquehanna Brewing did one a few weeks ago. Both teachers in the Dallas School District, they also run a Taylor Swift club at their school.

“It’s the lyrics. I think she’s one of the best song writers. And she’s a good role model for kids,” Henry said.

Even though some of the kids they teach weren’t born yet when Swift released her self titled debut album in 2006, Rome said she was still really popular with her students.

And indeed, there were many young fans at Abide Coffeehouse Wednesday, including Julia Pinkos and Cecilia Coolbaugh, both 12-years-old and students at Wyoming Area.

Although it was their first time testing their knowledge of the pop star in a trivia game, they both seemed to feel pretty good about their odds.

Julia in particular was all smiles, proudly declaring she got her love of Swift from her superfan mom.

“I was born into being a Swiftie,” Julia said.