The Bible tells the story of Jesus turning water into wine, but it’s beer the Diocese of Scranton is hoping to turn into funds for its “Rectory, Set Cook!” program.

Breaker Brewing Company will host a launch party and beer release on Feb. 13 – Fat Tuesday – to introduce its newest beer, “Forty Days,” and benefit the Diocese’s program which supports hunger and homelessness causes through Catholic Social Services.

“Forty Days,” which was brewed in collaboration with Fr. Brian Van Fossen of the Diocese of Scranton,”is a big-hearted double bock that gives back,” according to the brewery.

According to a press release: The beer “celebrates the history of the Doppelbock beer style and its ties with the Lenten season. Inspired by what Munich-based Paulaner friars would drink while fasting for the 40 days of Lent, the beer took 40 days to come to its full fruition. It’s a Doppelbock-brewed with various malts including pilsen, Melanoidin, Munich and a touch of chocolate pale malt. It boasts light notes of caramel and toast with prominent aromas of contrition and forgiveness.”

Each purchase of the new brew will help the area’s hungry and homeless. A portion of all sales through the duration of the Lenten season, including draft and cans, will directly benefit “Rectory, Set, Cook!”

The release fundraiser is open to the public. Admission is a $20 per person, which includes admission to the fundraiser, one draft beer of the new “Forty Days” collaboration and light fare provided by Breaker Brewing Company, including pizza and various charcuterie, cheeses, vegetables and other snacks.

Raffle baskets will be available to win from the Diocese of Scranton. Van Fossen along with Breaker Brewing Company owners and brewers Mark Lehman and Chris Miller will speak about the inception of the beer and brewing process.