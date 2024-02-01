🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A large amount of illicit drugs, packaging supplies and a firearm were seized when drug agents served a search warrant at a Park Avenue residence, arresting a father and son Thursday morning.

Jakish Henry Sr., 40, known as “Jungle,” and Jakish Henry Sr., 19, were charged with felony drug trafficking offenses, according to court records.

Members of Wilkes-Barre Police Anti-Crime Unit, Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at 125 Park Ave., just before 8 a.m. based on suspected drug sales from the residence.

Once inside, drug agents detained Henry Sr. and Henry Jr.

During a search of the residence, a loaded .38-caliber revolver with an altered serial number was found in a closet, suspected heroin and fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials, court records say.

Henry Sr. was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility.

Court records say Henry Sr. is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.

Henry Jr. was possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility.

District Judge Rick Cronauer arraigned the father and son, jailing Henry Sr. for lack of $100,000 bail and Henry Jr. for lack of $25,000 bail at the county correctional facility.