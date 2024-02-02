🔊 Listen to this

St. David’s Society of the Wyoming Valley will honor the patron saint of Wales on Sunday, Feb. 25 with a St. David’s Day banquet at the Westmoreland Club. Individual dinner tickets, $50. Patron tickets for two, $125. For tickets contact a committee member.

The next planning meeting of the 2024 St. David’s Day Banquet Committee is Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 pm at CrisNics, 189 Barney St., Wilkes-Barre. We welcome more committee members.