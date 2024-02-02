🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A large amount of illicit drugs including a loaded firearm were seized when agents with the state Office of Attorney General’s Office, Wilkes-Barre police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on state parole who attempted to escape by running pant-less onto a porch roof Thursday.

Ras Dalmar Johnson, 27, known as “Dollar,” crawled through a second floor window when drug agents and deputy marshals executed a search warrant at his residence on Jones Street, according to court records.

Johnson was only wearing a T-shirt when he attempted to avoid being captured, court records say.

Johnson was the center of a several month investigation into drug trafficking in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Court records say drug agents seized a large amount of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, five digital scales, packaging materials and a firearm with an extended magazine that had 17 rounds from inside Johnson’s residence.

Johnson was wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Parole for absconding parole linked to a shooting during a home invasion on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 13, 2019, court records say.

Johnson was sentenced to 16 months to five years in prison followed by one year probation in October 2020 for the South Franklin Street shooting.