PLYMOUTH — District 12 American Legion on Friday at the Plymouth American Legion presented Jake Sarwar of Fox 56 News and Bill O’Boyle of the Times Leader with American Legion Certificates of Appreciation for “always honoring our heroes at the VA Medical Center.”

“Whether it’s airing their interviews on the news or their pictures in the paper and so much more as we all know, they know they will never be forgotten,” said Nikki Guest. “On behalf of all our heroes and District 12, thank you — we are so grateful for you both.”

Guest also noted that O’Boyle’s father, William O’Boyle Sr., and thanked the late Mr. O’Boyle for his service to our country and as a former commander of the Plymouth American Legion Post 463.

She also thanked Sarwar, who wanted to be actively involved so he joined the Freeland American Legion last year.

Guest thanked all the American Legion Commanders and Officers who attended the ceremony.

Plymouth American Legion Commander John Mazur and his members donated lots of goodies and soda for the Legion’s 11th Annual Super Bowl party next Sunday for “our heroes at the VA.”