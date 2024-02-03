🔊 Listen to this

The 2024 annual garbage fee is payable now and due April 30.

The annual fee is $125, which will include one pack of 52 stickers and must be purchased by April 30 for your annual fee to be considered paid. A late fee of $25 per month will be added if paid after April 30.

Full packs can only be purchased through Sept. 30. As of Oct. 1, stickers will only be sold individually. Stickers from last year can still be used, however, the annual fee (above) must be paid by April 30.

Residents are reminded that all garbage and bulk items must have garbage stickers to be picked up.

See the annual schedule for updated number of stickers to be used for bulk items. Call the borough for any questions 570-655-2829.